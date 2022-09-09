TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,906 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.41% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,397,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,035,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

