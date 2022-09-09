Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $165.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

