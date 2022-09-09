TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 77.60 ($0.94) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.39 million and a PE ratio of 7,680.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.79.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

