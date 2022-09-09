Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 673,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,512. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

