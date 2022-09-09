Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 1,146,831 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,646,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,146,831 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 198,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,364,546. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

