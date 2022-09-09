Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 11,445 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,045. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

