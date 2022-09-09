Tweedy Browne Co LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $47,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 72,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

