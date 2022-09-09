Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $149,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.38. 64,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.