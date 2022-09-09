TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.70. 6,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,811 shares during the quarter. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned 47.58% of TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

