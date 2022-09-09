TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 191050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

