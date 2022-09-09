Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 31st

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

