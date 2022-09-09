Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Position Reduced by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

