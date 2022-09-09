TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.06

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 17951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,693. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

