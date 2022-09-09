Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRZBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

