Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
NYSE:CURV traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. Torrid has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $25.02.
CURV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
