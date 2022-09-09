Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,546,529. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,735.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,546,529. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,274,697.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

