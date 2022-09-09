Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Up 1.9 %

Toro stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,342. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.