TMC the metals (TMC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TMC the metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A -$141.30 million -2.46 TMC the metals Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -8.21

TMC the metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TMC the metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% TMC the metals Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 TMC the metals Competitors 648 2032 2661 83 2.40

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 271.29%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 48.64%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals’ peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TMC the metals peers beat TMC the metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.