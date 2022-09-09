TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.
TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %
TJX opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,138,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,331,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.