TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

TJX opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,138,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,331,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

