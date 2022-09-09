Theleme Partners LLP Sells 1,585,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Theleme Partners LLP lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585,000 shares during the quarter. Alcoa accounts for approximately 9.6% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 1.80% of Alcoa worth $299,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

AA traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,674. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

