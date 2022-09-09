Theleme Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 77,300 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.2% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,539,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 504.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,404,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 53,089 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 114,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,708. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

