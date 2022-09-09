The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

COCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $285,608.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 71.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter worth about $591,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 134.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

COCO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

