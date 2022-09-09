The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059,691 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Southern worth $398,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.40. 77,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,943. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

