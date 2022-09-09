The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

North West stock opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Insiders have sold a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $22,700 in the last 90 days.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

