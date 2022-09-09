The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $93,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

