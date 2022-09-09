The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $631.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

