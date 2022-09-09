The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $631.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
