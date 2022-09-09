The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

DK stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Delek US by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 46.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

