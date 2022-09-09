The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

