The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.0% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.28% of Coca-Cola worth $740,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 103,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,682,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of KO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

