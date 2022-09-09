The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Stevens Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 55.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 63.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

