The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

