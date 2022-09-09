Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $203,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,345,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. 95,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

