TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Financial Contrast

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -22.94% -9.78% Yext -23.46% -46.95% -16.26%

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yext 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Yext has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 9.85 N/A N/A N/A Yext $390.58 million 1.49 -$93.26 million ($0.73) -6.44

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Yext on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

