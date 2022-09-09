Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.59

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 64445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
