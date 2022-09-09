Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.59

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 64445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

