Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 8.6%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.85. Approximately 32,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 977,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after buying an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,757,000 after acquiring an additional 444,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.