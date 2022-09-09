Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $26.78

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $28.02. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 12,156 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Tenaris Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

About Tenaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $39,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

