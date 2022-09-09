Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $26.78

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $28.02. Tenaris shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 12,156 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.
Tenaris Trading Up 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Tenaris
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.