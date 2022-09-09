Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 1081280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

