Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Humana worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $486.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

