Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 52,215 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,215 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

DHR stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

