Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 41,075 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 192.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685 in the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

