Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

