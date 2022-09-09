Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

