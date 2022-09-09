Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,777,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

