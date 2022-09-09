Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,678 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 114,605 shares of company stock worth $4,039,663 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

