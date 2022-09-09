TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 124,064 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

