TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $32.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on TASK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.70.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

