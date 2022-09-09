Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.52. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,140 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.