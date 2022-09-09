Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Holdings Lowered by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,185 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality makes up 3.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 2.79% of Target Hospitality worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

