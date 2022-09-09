Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

