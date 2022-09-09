Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 338,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

